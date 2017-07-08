UJALA scheme: LED bulb, tubelight at uniform rate across India post GST

Now uniform prices of LED bulb, tubelight and fan are Rs 70, Rs 220 and Rs 1200 per unit across the country.

The prices of energy efficient appliances — LED bulb, tubelight and fan — being distributed under the UJALA scheme are now available at uniform rates after the implementation of the Goods and Service Tax. Now uniform prices of LED bulb, tubelight and fan are Rs 70, Rs 220 and Rs 1200 per unit across the country. However, consumer in some states would be benefited while other would have to shell out little more for purchase these appliances under the scheme. The prices of energy efficient appliances distributed under the Government of India’s Unnat Jeevan by Affordable LEDs and Appliances for All (UJALA) scheme have been revised, owing to the rollout of the GST. The 9W LED bulbs are priced Rs 70, 20W LED tube light Rs 220 and 5-star rated fans will be available at Rs 1,200,” state-run Energy Efficiency Service Ltd (EESL) said in a statement. The EESL is the nodal agency for running the UJALA scheme through power distribution companies and other channel of retail like e-market places. The EESL has appealed all consumers not to pay any amount over and above the prices fixed by EESL for the UJALA appliances.

Earlier the pan India price the tubelight and fan being supplied by the EESL was Rs 230 and Rs 1150 per unit. The prices of LED bulbs varied in different states due local levies and taxes like VAT. For instance the price of LED bulb was Rs 60 per unit in Uttar Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir because of negligible tax on the product.

The UJALA scheme was launched by the Government of India on January 5, 2015 with a target of replacing 77 crore inefficient bulbs with Energy Efficient LED Bulbs.

Currently, over 24.8 crore LED bulbs, 27.6 lakh tube lights and 10 lakh fans have already been distributed across 28 states. This has led to annual energy savings of more than 3,244 crore kWh and resulting in avoidance of over 6,525 MW of peak demand. The estimated cumulative cost reduction in bills of consumers, per year is Rs 12,963 crores and has also helped in reduction of 2.62 crore tonnes of CO2 per annum.