Jayant Sinha: UDAN bids indicate India will have 43 new airports

As many as 43 under-served and under-utilised airports will come into operation once airlines starts flying under the regional connectivity scheme, minister of state for civil aviation, Jayant Sinha said on Thursday. “We have 75 operational airports currently in the country. Through the bids that we have received for UDAN, it appears that we will now have 43 new airports that will be joining our aviation network. Now 118 airports are going to be operational once UDAN gets implemented next month or so,” Sinha added.

The Airports Authority of India received 43 initial proposals from 11 players for 190 routes. Sinha though refused to give out the name of the airlines who have made the initial bids as the reverse bids have been invited. “We are in discussion with the airlines to participate in the process. It will be in everybody’s interest to jump start the process under the RCS scheme. It’s a great opportunity for schedules commercial carriers since they will get more passengers as result,” Sinha said.

The Civil aviation ministry will review the viability gap funding to be provided based of the movement of the crude oil price in the international market. In the last six months there has been 20% appreciation in crude oil prices.

As of now 15 states have signed the memorandum of understanding with MOCA to provide concession to the airlines under the RCS scheme while another three states are in the process of negotiating with the ministry.