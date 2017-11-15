Telangana Intermediate exams 2018: Re-scheduled dates released, TSBIE to now conduct exams from February 28; check new date sheet here

Students prepping to appear for the same can check the new schedule here and start their preparations accordingly.

Telangana Intermediate exams 2018: The rescheduled exam dates for the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) have been released by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) at tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Students prepping to appear for the same can check the new schedule here and start their preparations accordingly. The state board earlier on November 7 had published the timetable the IPE March 2018 (Theory) that were to begin from March 1, 2018. however, now according to the new schedule, IPE March 2018 exam will now begin from February 28, instead of March 1. The change in exam schedule, as per the TSBIE, is due to the common syllabus of both states boards.

The board in a press release that was issued on Tuesday said, “Keeping in view of the common syllabus in optional subjects in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and as there is a possibility for sending Question Paper of APBIE through WhatsApp that may create false rumours of leakage of Question Paper every day and panic/confusion in the students of Telangana State. In view of the above, to avoid imminent risk factors, the TSBIE has taken a decision re-schedule the Time-table for IPE March 2018.”

According to the new schedule, examinations for the first and second year IPE will begin with the second language paper-I and II on February 28 and March 1 respectively and will thus be concluded on March 17 and 19 respectively. The board will conduct the practical examinations from February 1 and it will end on February 21. The ethics and human values examination and environmental education examination will be held on January 27 and 29 respectively.

IPE exam 1st year time table 2018-

February 28: (Part II) 2nd Language paper I

March 3: English paper I

March 6: Mathematics Paper IA / Botany paper I/ Civics paper I/ Psychology paper I

March 8: Mathematics paper IB/ Zoology paper I/ History paper I

March 10: Physics paper I/Economics paper I/ Classical language paper I

March 13: Chemistry paper I/ Commerce paper I/ Sociology paper I/ Fine Arts, Music paper I

March 15: Geology paper I/ Home Sciences paper I/ Public Administration paper I/ Logic paper I/ Bridge Course Maths paper I

March 17: Modern language paper I/ Geography paper I

IPE 2nd year exam time table 2018

March 1: 2nd language paper II

March 5: English paper II

March 7: Mathematics Paper IIA / Botany paper II/ Civics paper II/ Psychology paper II

March 9: Mathematics paper IIB/ Zoology paper II/History paper II

March 12: Physics paper II/Economics paper II/ Classical language paper II

March 14: Chemistry paper II/ Commerce paper II/ Sociology paper II/ Fine Arts, Music paper II

March 16: Geology paper II/ Home Sciences paper II/ Public Administration paper II/ Logic paper II/ Bridge Course Maths paper II

March 19: Modern language paper II/ Geography paper II

All the best students!!