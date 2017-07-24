Trai’s 2011 affidavit on IUC still pending with Supreme Court: COAI

Hitting back at “misinformation” being spread regarding the Trai affidavit filed before the Supreme Court in 2011, in which the regulator called for implementing the Bill and Keep (BAK) model from 2013, telecom industry body COAI has claimed that the said affidavit still pending with the Supreme Court. (Reuters)

Hitting back at “misinformation” being spread regarding the Trai affidavit filed before the Supreme Court in 2011, in which the regulator called for implementing the Bill and Keep (BAK) model from 2013, telecom industry body COAI has claimed that the said affidavit still pending with the Supreme Court. The COAI said the Supreme Court in 2012 had dismissed Trai’s subsequent application for notifying the interconnect usage charge (IUC).In a letter to Trai chairman RS Sharma, COAI, which represents telecom operators Bharti Airtel, Vodafone India, Idea Cellular and Reliance Jio, said during the recent open house discussion (OHD) on IUC, some participants were spreading “misinformation” regarding the regulator’s 2011 affidavit.The letter, seen by FE, has been written by COAI director general Rajan S Mathews. “Trai was never allowed/directed by the Supreme Court to implement the submissions made in the said affidavit and Trai’s appeal in this matter is still pending before the Supreme Court for adjudication,” it said.

COAI said some participants in the OHD, held on Thursday, were favouring the BAK regime citing Trai’s affidavit, highlighting that the regulator should implement it to comply with its affidavit submitted to the SC. It is “an attempt to distort facts to mislead and create a false impression among the public at large”.During the OHD, and before that the workshop on IUC, Bharti, Vodafone and Idea favoured increasing the IUC and it being equal to the cost of operations. Reliance Jio favoured the BAK regime and scrapping the termination charges.