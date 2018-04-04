Trade war: From whiskey, beef to cars, list of US items on which China will impose reciprocal tariff

The trade war is intensifying as now China has announced a reciprocal tariff of 25% on 106 United States’ products ranging from including whiskey, beef to cars

The trade war is intensifying as now China has announced a reciprocal tariff of 25% on 106 United States’ products ranging from including whiskey, beef to cars. The additional tariff was long feared after the Donald Trump administration targeted China with an additional tariff on solar panels, steel and aluminium and a due imposition of a targeted tariff on advanced technology Chinese imports.

China’s Ministry of Finance on Wednesday unveiled a list of products imported from the United States that will be subject to higher tariffs, Xinhua news agency reported. Here’s the list of US products on which China will be slapping an additional tariff:

Soybeans

Autos

Whiskey

Cigars

Tobacco

Some types of beef

Lubricants

Propane

Plastic products

Orange juice

Trucks

SUVs

Certain electric vehicles

Certain sorghum products

Cotton

Some types of wheat

Chemicals

Some types of aircraft

Corn products

Some Agricultural items

The decision to impose a reciprocal tax on US products came a day after the Donal Trump administration published a proposed list of Chinese goods subject to additional 25% tariffs amid strong opposition from China. The US proposed a list of Chinese items for the additional tariff is heftier than China and includes approximately 1,300 products.

(This is not the full list of US products on which China will impose a reciprocal tariff. The story will be updated after the full list is released by China’s government.)