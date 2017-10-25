To boost job creation, power-up lending, Narendra Modi government to pump in this big amount in PSBs

Briefing reporters, finance minister Arun Jaitley said: “The finance ministry had detailed meetings with the prime minister before the decisions were made.” (Reuters)

Helped by balance sheets much cleaned up under Reserve Bank of India (RBI) tutelage, public sector banks (PSBs) will have their capital base bolstered by a substantial Rs 2.11 lakh crore through FY19, the government announced on Tuesday — a move that analysts said would accelerate fresh advances by PSBs and crowd in elusive private investments. As part of the plan approved by the Cabinet on Tuesday, Rs 1,35,000 crore will be mobilised through the issuance of recapitalisation bonds and around Rs 58,000 crore by the dilution of government equity in various PSBs. The government will provide a budgetary support of Rs 18,139 crore under the existing Indradhanush plan (excluding the close to Rs 1,900 crore already provided this fiscal), which will be raised if the situation so warrants. The bonds and much of the proposed infusion of the mobilised capital will be front-loaded, possibly over the next four quarters; the release of the budgetary support may be even earlier.

Briefing reporters, finance minister Arun Jaitley said: “The finance ministry had detailed meetings with the prime minister before the decisions were made.” He also promised a series of reforms to complement the process of improving the banks’ ability to lend to different sectors, particularly to small and medium enterprises, in line with the financial inclusion objective. He hinted measures to contain indiscriminate lending, as seen between FY08 and FY14 that ultimately led to the current stressed asset crisis, were in the offing. While Jaitley said whether and how the recapitalisation bonds will alter the fiscal maths would depend on “the nature of the bonds”, their terms and tenures and who would issue the bonds, he stressed that in any case, since the funds would be used to recapitalise the state-run banks, the exercise would doubtless be in the larger interest of the economy. Chief economic adviser Arvind Subramanian pointed out that under the International Monetary Fund framework, such recapitalisation bonds are not counted as part of deficit, as they don’t add to demand for goods and services and are not inflation-inducing.

The bonds, financial services secretary Rajiv Kumar said, might not necessarily involve a cash outflow (for the government), but would be part of the debt of the issuing agency. Essentially, it would impact the public debt but whether and how fiscal deficit will rise as a result of the interest to be paid will be clear only after the modalities of the bonds are revealed. The NK Singh-led FRBM panel has suggested a ceiling for general government debt (both Centre and states) of 60% of GDP by 2022-23. And within this overall limit, a ceiling of 40% should be adopted for the Centre and 20% for the states. While the Centre’s debt-to-GDP ratio was 49.4% in 2016-17, states’ stood at 21%, it said. Economic affairs secretary Subhash Chandra Garg made it clear the government would like to stick to the glide path of 3.2% fiscal deficit in FY18 and 3% in FY19. However, the government might review the FY18 fiscal deficit target in December (once a clear picture of supplementary demands from various departments emerges), he added.

Since the MSME sector is the largest generator of jobs, the government said, with the enhanced capitalisation, banks will be in a better position to raise lending to such small and medium businesses. The banks would undertake a drive to finance MSMEs in 50 clusters. Sector-specific Mudra financial products (such as Mudra Leather, Mudra Textiles, etc) will be announced and 100 bank-approved MSME project templates will be developed to help speed up credit disbursement to MSMEs.

Gross non-performing assets in PSBs rose from 5.43% (Rs 2,78,466 crore) in March 2015 to 13.69% (Rs 7,33,137 crore) as of June 2017. Consequently, provisioning for expected losses grew substantially. Between FY15 and Q1FY18, provisioning of Rs 3,79,080 crore was made, much higher than that of only Rs 1,96,937 crore made during the preceding 10 years. Thanks to massive stressed assets, the lending ability of PSBs remained limited, while leveraged companies, already struggling with idle capacity in certain sectors, didn’t invest. While non-food credit growth has remained muted under 5% for most part of this fiscal, credit to industry remained mostly negative. Hailing the government’s move as “bold and courageous,” State Bank of India chairman Rajnish Kumar said: “It will generate balance in overall demand and supply by bringing more investments in sectors like infrastructure. These funds will also help in efficiently managing risk and credit capital related requirements of the banks.”