To Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak’s remark belittling Indian education system, Anand Mahindra’s stinging comeback

Anand Mahindra takes dig at Steve Wozniak. (Retuers)

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak aka Woz recently belittled the Indian education system. Woz said that an Indian can get an MBA, buy Mercedes but has no creativity. The man behind Apple’s first ever computer Apple 1 hinted that India’s education system lacks encouragement for creativity. Chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra reacted to Woz’s thought in a rather strong yet sarcastic way. He took to Twitter and said,”I love it when such comments are made. Nothing like a sweeping stereotype to get our juices flowing & prove it wrong. Thanks @stevewoz Come back soon. We’ll make you sing a different tune…”

In an interview with the Times of India, Wozniak was asked to share his thoughts on India and if he thinks that a global tech company can emerge from the country. To the question, Woz replied, “I am not an anthropologist and I don’t know the culture of India well enough. I don’t see those big advances in tech companies. What is the biggest tech company here, Infosys maybe? I just don’t see that sort of thing coming out of Infosys and I have done keynotes for them three times,” TOI quoted him as saying.

I love it when such comments are made. Nothing like a sweeping stereotype to get our juices flowing & prove it wrong. Thanks @stevewoz Come back soon. We’ll make you sing a different tune… http://t.co/Zy4QemamQJ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 27, 2018

When the 67-year-old was asked what according to him was the missing link, he said that India’s culture was focussed on success based upon academic excellence, learning, studying, practising and securing a good job and a great life. He further said that he saw two Indias – one upper and one lower — and that the formula only held true for the “upper India”. Woz then questioned if this process of achieving success had any space for creativity. “The creativity gets left out when your behaviour is too predictable and structured, everyone is similar. Look at a small country like New Zealand, the writers, singers, athletes, it’s a whole different world,” he said, as per TOI report.