This big move by Modi may help in bringing more workers under social security net

The latest move will help provide for social safety net to the employees in the country’s informal sector.

With an aim to bring more workers in the unorganised sector under social security net, the government has decided to bear the entire cost of employer’s contribution in social security. In a cabinet briefing today, Santosh Gangwar, Minister of State for Labour, said that the government will contribute the employer’s full admissible contribution for the first three years from the registration date of the new employee for all sectors. He also informed that the new modification will also include the existing beneficiaries for whom government pays 8.33 percent contribution of employers to the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS). Over 31 lakh beneficiaries have been added to the formal employment that involves an expenditure of over Rs 500 crore.

The minister said that the latest move will help provide for social safety net to the employees in the country’s informal sector. It will also help in creation of one crore new jobs. The scheme provides a dual benefit to the workers. It not only incentivises the employers to increase the employment base in their companies but also large number of workers find employment there. The workers covered under such scheme have direct access to all the social security benefits of the organised sector.

The cabinet also approved on Wednesday enhancement of the scope of Pradhan Mantri Rojgar Protsahan Yojna (PMRPY).

PMRPY has been in operation since August 2016. In respect of new employees (those who have joined on or after 1 April 2016 and also hold a new Universal Account Number (UAN and salary up to Rs 15,000 each month), the government pays 8.33 percent contribution of employers to the Employees’ Pension Scheme (EPS). The government also announced today that it has also approved restructuring of National Skill Development Corporation.