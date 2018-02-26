Terror financing: Five ways FATF placing Pakistan on ‘watchlist’ could hurt its economy

Pakistan now faces the possibility of being blacklisted in June if it does not adhere to the FATF’s requirement. (Reuters)

In a shocker for Pakistan last week, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) put the country under monitoring in its International Cooperation Review Group (ICRG) till June 2018 due to its compliance of anti-money laundering (AML) and Combating Finance of Terrorism (CFT) regulations. In upcoming four months, the country is expected to comply with certain conditions. In case the county fails to take required steps, it may well find itself on FATF’s blacklist, as per officials who were there at the FATF plenary last week. This was made possible after China reportedly decided to stop objecting to the US proposal after India had discussions with interlocutors in Beijing and in New Delhi. The Saudi Arabia-led GCC and Turkey had objected to the listing. Late on Friday night, Pakistan did not find its name in the grey list. Officials said that the decision taken was by consensus and after a long set of deliberations by a number of countries which supported such a move.

Nevertheless, Pakistan now faces the possibility of the worst – being blacklisted in June if it does not adhere to the FATF’s requirement of drawing up a comprehensive plan to counter terror financing in the country. While the consequences of that happening are yet to unfold, there are many ways the economy of India’s disturbed western neighbour could be badly hurt.

Here is how FATF placing Pakistan on a watchlist could hurt its economy:

1) Being on the global watchlist for terror financing could lead to banks pulling out, say experts. This could have dire consequences for Pakistan’s financial sector, and Pakistan’s overall economy. A number of international banks may decide to leave the country if this happens. As per reports, amidst intense pressure from regulators to take steps against money laundering and terrorist financing, a number of banks have been leaving from high-risk countries in recent time.

2) Another huge impact could be a fall in foreign transactions and foreign currency inflows which may lead to further widening of Pakistan’s large current account deficit (CAD). Pakistan’s economy was saved by International Monetary Fund (IMF) in 2013 after a balance-of-payments crisis in the country.

3) In Pakistan, there are concerns that country’s over $300-billion-strong economy, which has been extending at its fast rate in last few years, at over five per cent, could lose growth speed if it is included on the FATF watchlist once again. The country was removed from the list in 2015.

4) If the country is included in FATF’s black list, Pakistan’s stock market is also likely to fall at a greater speed, impacting the country’s economy. The country may also see downgrade by a number of lenders like IMF, ADB, World Bank among others.

5) In case Pakistan is included in the blacklist, its image across the country will be dented, but a number of countries may also think about their trade relations with the country, which may also impact country’s economy.