Technology based PPP model key to transforming India: Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant

The Public-private partnership aided by technology can bring radical transformation in the country, boosting implemention of various government schemes, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said on Tuesday here. “India is changing rapidly and to my mind, two things are critical for it to do so,” Kant said at a technology conclave. “One is how to use technology in a big way to improve the quality of implementation on ground.” “And the second is finding the right partners to transform the country,” he said in his keynote address, at Tata Trust’s ‘Tech4Transformation’ conclave commemorating its 125th year as India’s oldest philanthropic organisation. “Technological transformation in India cannot happen without the active participation of private players and trusts, like Tata Trusts, Internet Saathi by Google,” he added.

Kant pointed out that the Centre has now turned its focus on an outcome-based monitoring approach with a firm aim to transform India. “The government has moved away from inputs and outputs to outcomes. Therefore, outcome based monitoring using technology has become critical for the administration,” Kant added. Secondly, the government is pushing hard to restructuring various institutions, without which change is impossible. “It is not possible to transform 21st century India with 19th century institutions,” Kant said, adding, “therefore a huge thrust is laid on transforming institutions and restructuring them.”

“The government has scrapped nearly 1,200 laws,” Kant pointed out. The NITI Aayog CEO also highlighted the need for a direct-benefit transfer to the masses. “The government believes implementation of government schemes can only happen when benefits of schemes reach the beneficiaries directly, bypassing all middle men, even the bureaucracy,” Kant said. The conclave also saw panel discussion by various experts on how internet access can fast track social changes, empower communities and provide the required thrust in India’s growth story. It emphasized on the importance of smart data to achieve the goal of Smart Cities/Smart Villages, compared key reform models, best practices in digital content, technology’s role in transforming school education and personalised learning.