Tax assessment of RIL: CAG raps I-T department for lack of due diligence

The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) is learnt to have raised questions on the practices adopted by Reliance Industries (RIL) in an apparent effort to lower its tax liability, and criticised the income tax department for lack of adequate due diligence in its assessments in seven years (2003-05 and 2007-12). The CAG took up Mukesh Ambani-controlled RIL’s income tax returns for audit as it wanted to ascertain whether exchange of relevant information between the taxman and the firms in assessments involving large companies that have diversified businesses, enjoy numerous deductions undertake transactions with related parties and adopt different accounting policies. RIL in its response said: “We are not privy to the CAG report on the Income Tax Assessments made on RIL and its group companies and hence are not in a position to comment on its contents. Please note that RIL pays its taxes in accordance with law and is one of the highest taxpayers in private sector in India. RIL’s accounts are audited and there cannot be any difference in the recording of transactions among RIL and its group companies. If the facts stated in your query are correct, there seems to be a misunderstanding due to lack of full details on record with the tax department. The tax reliefs claimed by the group are always as allowed in accordance with law and as intended by the legislature. RIL never deploys any scheme to avoid tax burden. Hope this clarifies the position.”

As per the CAG, a scrutiny of companies holding more than 1% of RIL shares revealed that nearly 350 other companies had the same registered address. The audit said these companies appeared to be ‘paper companies’. Additionally, the balance sheet of four of these companies showed they had received disproportionately high dividend despite miniscule capital and investments. However, despite such discrepancies, these companies escaped scrutiny from the department. The audit also found that RIL had used Independent Media Trusts (IMT), which bought Network 18 Group in 2014, as an investment vehicle in a circuitous way to acquire mediahouse of which RIL was the ultimate beneficiary. The I-T department had not made any effort to verify these loan transactions which allowed IMT to not file returns under the pretext of nil income. The report is said to have noted that the net profit of RIL over the period from assessment year 2008-09 to 2013-14 remained static despite threefold increase in the total revenue.

Further, the report is believed to have blamed the I-T department for incorrectly allowing deduction under section 80IA to RIL. The deductions were in lieu of jetties built by the company in Gujarat, but the audit uncovered that these were made exclusively for use of the company and not for larger public usage, thus making deductions worth over `4,000 crore ineligible. The audit report has also held the department responsible for not maintaining database on the RIL group companies that were constantly involved in a series of amalgamation and demergers.