Tariff hike on steel, aluminium is bad for US and world economy; 5 reasons why CARE thinks such

With an aim to push US-based companies in purchasing local steel and aluminium, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order that provides for imposing import tariffs of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum. This has triggered a fear of global trade war. It is widely believed that this latest move is part of the ‘America First’ mission of Donald Trump led-government. There are also concerns that such a protectionist move can also extend to other commodities in the coming days. Amid prospects of retaliation by the trading partners of the US, a few fund managers are thinking about paring their holdings of US stocks and looking for opportunities overseas including emerging economies such as India and others, Reuters reported a few days back.

Here are 5 reasons why CARE Ratings thinks Tariff hike on steel, aluminium is bad for both US and world economy:

1)The tariff hike may lead to increase in demand of steel and aluminium in the US resulting in rise in price of these commodities in the country.

2)The rise in prices of steel and aluminium may have an adverse impact on inflation for the American consumers.

3)The margins of the US manufacturers may also get impacted.CARE says that in 2002 George W Bush during his presidency imposed similar tariffs resulting in erosion of 2,00,000 jobs.

4)The tariff hike will attract similar retaliatory measures from the trading partners of the US.The EU and China have indicated that they plan to impose counter tariffs on consumer and agricultural items from the US.

5)Fed, the US Central Bank, may tighten the monetary policy as a result of increase in inflation pushing capital outflows from emerging economies such as India.

The US equities could plunge by 20 percent to 40 percent over the coming three years if such a global trade war erupts after this tariff hike by the US President Donald Trump, Daniel Pinto, a co-president at JPMorgan Chase & Co, said in an interview with Bloomberg on Thursday last week.