Suresh Prabhu flags off trial run of ‘vistadome’ coaches between Visakhapatnam and Araku

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu on Sunday flagged off the trial run of new vistadome coaches between Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam and Araku. Prabhu said that newly launched coaches having features like glass roof, LED lights, rotatable seats, GPS based info system etc will make tourists enjoy scenic beauty not only at the destination, but also along the journey. The minister, who was joined by MoS Railways Rajen Gohain, also inaugurated Life Line Express at Maharashtra’s Sindhudurg.

The minister also laid the foundation stone for Mechanized Laundry under BOOT model at Visakhapatnam. The minister, who made the inaugurations via video conference, said mechanised laundry under BOOT Model at Visakhapatnam will significantly improve the quality of linen leading to enhanced passenger satisfaction. While inaugurating Life Line Express-Sindhudurg of Konkan Railway, Prabhu said it will be a great help to the poor patients. The function was co-managed by East Coast Railway General Manager Umesh Singh, who welcomed the guests.

On the other hand, an event was organised at Visakhapatnam, in which a large number of public representatives including MP Kothapalli Geetha, MLA Ganesh Kumar, MLA PGVR Naidu, MLA P Srinivas Rao, MLA, B.Satyanarayana Murthy, MLA K Sarveswara Rao, MLA along with Visakhapatnam DRM Chandralekha Mukharjee were present.