Supreme Court asks government to explain gas policy

The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Centre to explain its policy decision in allocation of gas produced from Reliance Industries-operated Krishna–

Godavari (KG) basin. It also asked it to file an affidavit within two weeks, giving details about the power and gas availability in Andhra Pradesh.

A bench led by Justice AK Sikri sought the details from Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar after senior counsel Vikas Singh argued that there is no clarity on the issue.

Alleging gas was given to fertiliser units, the Independent Gas-based Power Producers Association (IGPPA) had moved the apex court seeking priority in allocation of gas produced from KG Basin.Even the Federation of Farmers Associations (FFA) had also filed a PIL backing the IGPPA demand.

The Andhra Pradesh High Court had in January 2015 refused to interfere with the government policy decision on the issue, saying that the Centre has powers to fix priorities as to which sector would get natural gas produced from the KG basin.