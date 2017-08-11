Spike in food subsidy limits Centre’s capex

Major subsidies will decline only marginally from 1.4% of GDP in FY18 to 1.3% in FY20, according to the medium-term expenditure framework (MTEF) tabled in Parliament on Thursday. (Reuters)

Despite the Centre’s tax-GDP ratio seen rising to 11.9% in FY20 from 11.3% budgeted for the current fiscal year and relief on interest payment front, its capital expenditure is projected to stagnate at 1.8% of GDP in the medium term. This is primarily because the subsidies are not being contained at a sharp pace: While the fertiliser subsidy is projected to be flat at Rs 70,000 crore till FY20 and fuel subsidy may decline from Rs 25,000 crore in FY17 to Rs 10,000 crore in FY20, food subsidy could rise to Rs 2 lakh crore in FY20 from Rs 1.45 lakh crore in the current fiscal owing to the National Food Security Act and arrears to Food Corporation of India.

Major subsidies will decline only marginally from 1.4% of GDP in FY18 to 1.3% in FY20, according to the medium-term expenditure framework (MTEF) tabled in Parliament on Thursday.

Of course, in absolute terms, the Centre’s capital expenditure is seen rising 10% to Rs 3.9 lakh crore in FY19 and 14.4% in FY20 to Rs 3.41 lakh crore. Capex growth projected for the current fiscal is 6.7%, while it was a robust 23% in FY17 since the government pump-primed the economy, witnessing a famine of private investment.

As per the MTFF, nominal GDP, which is budgeted to grow 11.75% in FY18, could expand 12.3% each in FY19 and FY20.

While the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Committee has recommended that the Centre should aim for a fiscal deficit of 3% of GDP for three straight years starting the current financial year itself and gradually reduce it to 2.5% by 2022-23, the MTEF stuck to the same line.

According to the framework, implementation of the goods and services tax (GST) is expected to result in tax buoyancy. The Centre’s gross tax revenue is pegged to grow at 12.2% in FY18, 15% in FY19 and 14.5% in FY20. “It may safely be assumed that there will not be any upward pressure on interest rates (as government borrowings will be on projected lines),” MTEF noted.

In FY17 MTEF, the government had decided to move towards a proper multi-year budgeting by providing departments with an indicative revenue and capital expenditure framework for the budget year as well as the rolling period of further two years. Prior to FY17, MTEF statements placed before Parliament every year in monsoon session, only gave aggregate expenditure on major sectors. The change would enable the departments to plan better.