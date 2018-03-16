S&P, Moody’s, Fitch — all have this common thing to say about Modi’s GST, but with small differences

Moody’s, S&P and Fitch say that the increase in revenues from tax collections will spur growth in the country. (Image: Reuters)

It’s been more than nine months since the rollout of GST, and it is again in the news again after a World Bank report saying the new indirect tax regime implemented by the Narendra Modi-led government is one of the most complex worldwide. Interestingly, in their India notes, global rating firms Moody’s, S&P and Fitch had pointed out a common observation in reference to GST– that the increase in revenues from tax collections will spur growth in the country, impacting the GDP positively. While the three agencies differ from each other in their exact GDP projection, it doesn’t take away from the fact that all of them are hopeful of GST having a positive impact on Indian economy going forward, notwithstanding the recent disruptions.

In a report released earlier this week, Fitch noted that India can grow at around 7.3% in the next fiscal, even as the effects of one-off policy related factors of GST and demonetisation begin to fade away. GST collection had been robust in February at Rs 86,000 crore, pushing India’s GDP growth in the December quarter to 7.2%. We take a closer look at what these global rating agencies have to say about GST.

Moody’s

Moody’s upgraded India’s sovereign rating in November-17, saying that the structural reforms will advance the government’s objective of improving the business climate, enhancing productivity, stimulating foreign and domestic investment, and ultimately fostering strong and sustainable growth. The firm too noted that while implementation of GST has undermined growth in the short-term, the reform has a positive long-term impact. “However, as disruption fades, assisted by recent government measures to support SMEs and exporters with GST compliance, real GDP growth will rise to 7.5% in FY2018,” Moody’s said.

S&P

Terming GST as the most important structural reform till date by the Modi government, S&P Global Ratings says that implementation of the new indirect tax regime provides additional conviction of India clocking 8 per cent growth in the next few years. “India’s GST passage gives us additional conviction around our 8%-ish GDP growth forecast over the next few years,” S&P said in a report.

Fitch

In its February report, Fitch reiterated that India has highest medium-term growth potential among largest emerging markets and the gradual implementation of the structural reforms is expected to contribute to higher growth in the country. According to Fitch, disruptions related to rollout of the goods and services tax (GST) in July 2017 have gradually diminished, and the long-term prospects are bright.