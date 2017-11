S&P retains India rating and oulook. (Image: Reuters)

Close on the heels of Moody’s upgrading India’s sovereign credit rating, another global agency Standard & Poor’s today kept its rating unchanged at ‘BBB-‘ while also keeping the outlook ‘stable’, TV reports said citing sources. S&P took a favourable view of Narendra Modi administration’s economic reforms undertaken and lauded India’s fiscal consolidation drive, but refrained from upgrading the credit rating from the current ‘BBB-‘, the lowest investment grade.

