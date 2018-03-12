Solar projects: Narendra Modi government calls for less-risky funds, outlines 10-point plan

The NDA government on Sunday called for concessional financing and less-risky funds for solar projects to raise the share of solar power in the energy basket, provide cheaper electricity and cut carbon emissions to fight climate change.

The NDA government on Sunday called for concessional financing and less-risky funds for solar projects to raise the share of solar power in the energy basket, provide cheaper electricity and cut carbon emissions to fight climate change. With French President Emmanuel Macron by his side at the founding conference of the India-initiated International Solar Alliance (ISA), Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented a 10-point action plan to promote the use of solar energy available to all nations, which included raising the share of electricity generated from photovoltaic cells in the energy mix, framing of regulations and standards and consultancy support for bankable solar projects. Speaking at the plenary session of the conference in the presence 23 heads of nations and 10 ministerial representatives gathered in New Delhi, Modi said there should be a full ecosystem for availability and development of technology, economic resources, and development of storage technology, mass manufacturing and innovation. “India has launched the “world’s biggest renewable energy programme with a target to generate 175 GW of electricity from renewable sources by 2022”. This would be more than double the present renewable energy capacity and would be enough to overtake renewable expansion in the European Union for the first time.

Speaking on the occasion, Macron said $1 trillion will be needed to achieve one terawatt (TW) of solar power capacity by 2030. Macron announced an additional investment of 700 million euros for global solar energy generation by 2022 to reduce the use of fossil fuel and help combat climate change. The French leader called for “joint duties” towards a “planet that we are sharing”. “The French Development Agency will allocate additional 700 million euros to its commitment to solar energy by 2022,” Macron said. This will take France’s total commitment to the solar alliance to 1,000 million euros. “Even before life first opened its eyes on earth, for ages the sun has been enlightening and enriching people. From Japan to Peru, be it Greece or Rome, Egypt, Incas and the ancient Mayan culture, every civilisation has glorified and given importance to the sun,” said Modi. The PM added: “However, in India, from thousands of years ago, the central place that has been given to the sun is unparalleled. From thousands of years ago, the Vedas in India have seen the sun as the soul of the world.” As a demonstration of India’s commitment to the International Solar Alliance, Modi said 500 training slots will be created for member countries and a solar technology mission will be started to lead research and development in the sector. He said better and cheaper solar technology should be easily available to all nations. “We have to increase the share of solar in energy mix.” Regulatory aspects as well as standards have to be framed which will expedite adoption of solar solutions, as well as consultancy support has to be development for putting up bankable solar projects in developing countries.

Stressing on inclusiveness, the Prime Minister said that the solar energy policy has to be looked at in totality for development so that it can contribute to achievement of sustainable development goals (SDGs). “We have to strengthen ISA Secretariat and make it more professional.” The ISA’s major objectives include global deployment of over 1,000 GW of solar generation capacity and mobilisation of investment of over $1 trillion towards solar energy by 2030. Of these, 100 GW is to come from solar and 60 GW from wind. “Of the target for solar energy generation, we have already achieved 20 GW installed solar power,” he said. “I am happy to announce that to fill the solar gap, India will launch a Solar Technology Mission. Its focus will be global and our governmental, technical and academic institutions will lead in R&D efforts in the solar sector,” said Modi. ISA, headquartered in Gurgaon is now a treaty-based inter-governmental organisation that was established following the Paris Declaration as an alliance dedicated to the promotion of solar energy among its member countries. Of the 121 countries associated with ISA, 61 have already joined the alliance and 32 have ratified the Framework Agreement. Launched by Modi and then French President Francois Hollande in 2015, the ISA was conceived as a coalition of solar resource-rich countries to address their special energy needs and provide a platform to collaborate on dealing with the identified gaps through a common, agreed approach.