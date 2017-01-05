Share of credit in agriculture sector increased marginally in September: RBI report

The publication is based on data which has been collected through quarterly BSR-1 survey.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which released its web publication ‘Quarterly BSR-1: Outstanding Credit of Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs), September 2016′ today said that the share of credit to the agriculture sector in total bank credit has increased marginally to 12.1 percent in September 2016 from 11.9 percent in June last year.

As per the report by the central bank, the share of credit to the industry has been reduced to 40.1 percent from 40.7 percent during the same period. the report also said that the share of housing loans and vehicle loans in the credit of SCBs have increased to 10.6 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively from 10.4 per cent and 2.0 per cent, respectively, also in the same period.

It also said that the contribution of the large credit accounts (with credit limit above rupees 250 million) dipped further to 44.8 percent from 46 percent during September to June last year. The Weighted Average Lending Rate (WALR) has also come down marginally to 11.26 per cent during this period, the report added.

The main aim of the survey is to to get information on spatial distribution of bank credit as per occupation/activity and organisational sector of the borrower, interest rate and type of account. The publication is based on data which has been collected through quarterly BSR-1 survey as on September 30, 2016 and covered 1,10,606 offices of 91 SCBs. The last survey for June 2016 covered 1,09,764 offices of 91 SCBs (excluding RRBs).