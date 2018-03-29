Second tranche of electoral bonds from April 2

The second tranche of electoral bonds, aimed at improving transparency in the poll-related funding system, will be available at 11 branches of State Bank of India (SBI) from April 2, the government said on Wednesday. (Reuters)

The second tranche of electoral bonds, aimed at improving transparency in the poll-related funding system, will be available at 11 branches of State Bank of India (SBI) from April 2, the government said on Wednesday. The bonds can be purchased or encashed at main branches of SBI in New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai, apart from seven other branches across Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Assam for a period of eight days through April 10, it said. One branch at Chandigarh will cater to both Punjab and Haryana, while the one at Guwahati will cover the entire north-eastern region. The bonds will be available mostly at the main branches of SBI in these states.

The first tranche of electoral bonds were issued for ten days through March 10 at only four main branches of SBI in the metros. “It may be noted that electoral bond shall be valid for fifteen days from the date of issue and no payment shall be made to any payee political party if the bond is deposited after expiry of the validity period. The bond deposited by any eligible political party to its account shall be credited on the same day,” the finance ministry said in a statement. The bonds won’t name the donor or the political party he/she is donating to, but these can be bought only through bank accounts after meeting all the KYC norms. These will be bearer instruments in the nature of a promissory note, carrying no interest, and can be bought for any value, in multiples of Rs 1,000, Rs 10,000, Rs 1 lakh, Rs 10 lakh or Rs 1 crore.

The validity period of the bonds is restricted to just 15 days to ensure they do not become a parallel currency. Only registered political parties, who have secured at least 1% vote in the last General or Assembly elections, will be eligible to receive these bonds. The concept of electoral bonds was first announced by finance minister Arun Jaitley in the Budget for 2017-18. He had also announced limiting cash donation to Rs 2,000 instead of Rs 20,000 and allowed parties to receive donations via digital mode.