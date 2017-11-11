Second highest tax slab for artistes illogical, says Shubha Mudgal

Mudgal is an active performer, and has always spoken up for artistes’ rights. (PTI)

Veteran vocalist Shubha Mudgal, who has been batting for royalty rights for artistes, has now questioned the logic behind a tax slab of 18 per cent for them. The GST Council on Friday announced a major revamp of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) structure. “GST for artistes continues at 18 per cent? Guess so, because they aren’t vote banks. Neither will they get together to lobby for a change. On a conceptual level, can art be categorised either as goods or services,” Mudgal tweeted late on Friday. “Most government organisations pay artistes very little, for example, AIR (All India Radio) still pays under Rs 15,000 to top grade artistes. But when it comes to GST, we are in the second highest slab at 18 per cent. No logic applied. Waah,” added the Hindustani classical vocalist.

Mudgal is an active performer, and has always spoken up for artistes’ rights. According to reports, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had summoned the heads of top Bollywood music companies for allegedly failing to pay royalty to lyricists and composers. This was after an FIR was filed earlier this year on the basis of Mudgal’s complaint.