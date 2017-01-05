SC to conduct day-to-day hearing in Cauvery case

The SC had on December 9 upheld the maintainability of pleas by Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala, saying it has the “jurisdiction to decide the parameters, scope, authority and jurisdiction of the tribunal.” (IE)

Asking Karnataka to continue releasing 2,000 cusecs of water every day from the Mekedatu dam of the Cauvery River to Tamil Nadu, the Supreme Court on Wednesday said that it will conduct day-to-day hearing on the appeals against the 2007 award of the Cauvery Water Dispute Tribunal (CWDT) on water sharing.

Extending its October 18, 2016 order that directed Karnataka to keep releasing 2000 cusecs of Cauvery water per day to its neighbouring state, a bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra said that it will remain effective till further orders and fixed the pleas on the vexatious dispute for final hearing on February 7.

Senior counsel Shekhar Naphade, appearing for Tamil Nadu, urged the bench to bring the matter to a logical end for which there should be continuous hearing. The SC had on December 9 upheld the maintainability of pleas by Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Kerala, saying it has the “jurisdiction to decide the parameters, scope, authority and jurisdiction of the tribunal.”

It had rejected the Centre’s preliminary objection that the CWDT award amounted to a final decree in the dispute and the apex court had no jurisdiction to hear pleas against the award.