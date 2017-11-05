SC organisation writes to PM Narendra Modi seeking higher tax slab

Kainth also claimed the Modi-led NITI Aayog to be least concerned about the issues of Scheduled Castes, pointing to the recent actions and cuts in the budget for the Scheduled Castes. (PTI)

The National Scheduled Castes Alliance (NSCA), a socio-political organisation to safeguard the interests of the Scheduled Castes, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking higher income-tax slabs for the community keeping in view their present plight. In a statement issued here, Paramjit Singh Kainth, president of the NSCA, has urged the central government to raise income tax slab for the Scheduled Castes from the present Rs 2.5 lakh per annum to Rs 6 lakh. He added that this must be connected to the price index so that the Scheduled Castes will get relief from the ballooning prices of essential commodities, which is pushing the community towards the poverty line. The Dalit leader said the demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax have put additional burden on the communtiy, who earn meagre salaries. Referring to the social inequalities and rising atrocities, Kainth urged the government to be more considerate and compassionate in the affairs of the section, and lamented that such poor condition of law and order was grim and unhealthy for a developing nation like India.

