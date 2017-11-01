RuPay Discover Global Card reaches 25 million milestone

The RuPay Global debit and credit cards are currently issued by 32 banks. (Reuters)

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) today said RuPay Discover Global Card has crossed 25 million milestone since its launch in 2014.

NPCI had entered into an alliance with Discover Financial Services (DFS) to increase the acceptance of RuPay worldwide.

“We have achieved a milestone of empowering 25 million RuPay card holders to use the card globally in 185 countries and territories worldwide at over 40 million Point of Sale (PoS) terminals and over 1.9 million ATMs,” said Dilip Asbe, Chief Operating Officer of NPCI.

The RuPay Global Card is issued in five variants – Global Classic Debit Card, Global Classic Credit Card, Platinum Debit Card, Platinum Credit Card and Select Credit Card (targeted at the affluent segment).

The scope of strategic partnership between NPCI and DFS covers issuance of co-branded RuPay-Discover debit and credit international cards by NPCI member banks in India.

NPCI was set up in 2009 as the central infrastructure for various retail payment systems in India and was envisaged by the Reserve Bank of India as the payment utility for all banks in the country.