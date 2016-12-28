Rumors alert: Social media ablaze with news of reintroduction of Rs 1000 note and withdrawal of Rs 2000 note

It further says that the recently introduced Rs 2000 currency note will be ousted from the circulation. (PTI)

No wonder that with every passing day closing in to December 30, the time limit asked by Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi to normalise supply of money at the banks and ATM counters, social media is already abuzz with the rumors of Rs 1000 currency note making a comeback in the monetary system. It does not stop there. It further says that the recently introduced Rs 2000 currency note will be ousted from the circulation. ABP news has made further inquiry in to the story that is going viral on social media.

All of these will happen from January 1, said the rumor. Netizens were also taken by surprise when pictures of tentative Rs 1000 started to surface on social media platform like Twitter.

It goes on to say that since many people have stashed large amounts of Rs 2000 notes by unlawful means they will not be able to deposit them in the banks. However there has been no official statement regarding this from the side of the government. The deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), R Gandhi have denied the authenticity of any such reports of the comeback of Rs 1000 currency note.