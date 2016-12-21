Rs 5.92 lakh crore worth of banknotes issued post demonetisation: RBI

The Reserve Bank statement says that the central bank had issued a sum total of 22.6 billion pieces of notes of various denominations to the banks and their branches. (Reuters)

The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday released a statement on its official website regarding the number of banknotes that have been issued post the announcement of demonetisation. The statement states that consequent to the announcement of the ban on the use of old Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes in the country from the midnight of November 8, 2016, the RBI had made arrangements to supply the adequate quantity of banknotes in various denominations to the public through various banks throughout the country. The Central Bank states that over the period from November 10, 2016, to December 19, 2016, banks had reported that notes worth Rs 5,92,613 crore had been issued to the public through counters or via ATMs.

The Reserve Bank statement says that the central bank had issued a sum total of 22.6 billion pieces of notes of various denominations to the banks and their branches. Of these 22.6 billion pieces of various notes, 20.4 billion pieces belonged to small denominations of Rs 10, Rs 20, Rs 50 and Rs 100, while 2.2 billion belonged to higher denominations of Rs 2000 and Rs 500. The RBI had earlier urged the people to spend freely saying that sufficient amount of cash had been sent into the market. It has requested the people to not hoard nay cash.

The RBI has been under a lot of criticism for the frequent change in rules and regulations regarding the deposition of old notes and the withdrawal of new ones. Earlioer today, it was reported by ET Now that bankers were urging the RBI to not remove the withdrawal limit after December 30. The bankers had requested the RBI to now alter the withdrawal limit till there was a regular availability of cash. Earlier today, after being under attack for the December 19 regulation that put a number of restrictions on deposits over Rs 5000 in banned currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 until December 30, the RBI did a U-turn today and removed all restrictions on deposits in KYC-compliant accounts.