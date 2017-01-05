Rs 4.6 lakh crore allotted to road and shipping projects: Nitin Gadkari

Work on 400 Km Mum-Vadodara Expressway this year, says Nitin Gadkari. (Reuters)

The government has allocated Rs 4.6 lakh crore the roads and shipping projects across the country, Union Roads & Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday. He also added that his ministry would cross-invest worth Rs 6 lakh crore in coming Year. The minister further said that his ministry would allot 15,000 km Road Projects by March. Further informing that his ministry would start work on 400 Km Mum-Vadodara Expressway this year, Nitin Gatkari said he has also requested the finance ministry to provide decongestion of funds.

The minister, while pointing out that his ministry his planning to collect nearly half of road toll digitally by March, he said that his ministry is planning to construct 15,000 Km of roads In 2017-18 and is aiming to construct 17.13 km road per day on an average.

Story under development