RBI to issue Rs 20 note in Mahatma Gandhi 2005 series soon; here is every detail

The notes will be similar in design to those currently in circulation. (Photo: RBI release)

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday announced that it will shortly issue bank notes of denomination Rs 20 in Mahatma Gandhi series 2005. The notes will be similar in design to those currently in circulation, RBI said. According to the notification issued by RBI on Wednesday, the new notes will be bearing inset letter ‘S’ in the number panel and signature of Governor Urjit R Patel. “Both the number panels will have inset letter S,” RBI added in its notification. Moreover, the bank said that the design of these banknotes to be issued now is similar in all aspects to the Rs 20 banknotes in the same series issued earlier.

Further, the RBI clarified that all the banknotes in the denomination of Rs 20 issued by the Bank in the past will continue to be legal tender. According to the detailed press release, the design and security features of these banknotes to be issued now is similar to the Rs 20 banknotes in Mahatma Gandhi Series- 2005 issued earlier, except the following:-

Obverse

Ascending font

The numerals in both the number panels will be in ascending size from left to right while the first three alpha-numeric characters (prefix) will remain constant in size.

Intaglio printing

The numeral “20”, RBI seal, Mahatma Gandhi’s portrait, RBI legend, Guarantee and promise clause, Governor’s signature, Ashoka Pillar emblem which were hitherto printed in intaglio (raised printing) are now being printed in offset (without any raised printing). Further, rectangular identification mark on the left of the banknote has been removed.

Colour

While there is no change in the colour at the reverse, the colour at the obverse is lighter (due to removal of intaglio printing).

Latent Image

The vertical band on the right side of the Mahatma Gandhi’s portrait hitherto contained a latent image showing the denominational numeral “20”.The latent image was visible only when the banknote was held horizontally at eye level. This feature is no longer present.

Reverse

There is no change in the reverse of the banknote.