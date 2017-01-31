Rs 2 lakh crore for development of highways in MP: Nitin Gadkari

The minister also informed that state’s 2021-km roads will be converted into national highways. (PTI)

Union Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari today said Rs two lakh crore have been allotted for the development of highways in Madhya Pradesh.



“The Centre will provide Rs two lakh crore to Madhya Pradesh during a period of next two years,” Gadkari announced while laying the foundation stones for different road projects at Naugaon, a town in Bundelkhand region of Madhya Pradesh.

On the demand made by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Gadkari announced conversion of 2021-kilometers long seven different roads in the state into national highways.

The minister claimed that new roads are being constructed according to international standards and these roads will “not develop potholes for next 200-years.”

“The roads being constructed these days will not get damaged or develop potholes for next 200-years,” he said, adding, his ministry was also focussing on development of inland waterways.

“We are not only concentrating on road construction work but also focussing on developing 20,000-km of inland waterways in the country. In Madhya Pradesh, the waterways will be developed on Chambal, Narmada rivers,” he added.

At the function organised in the campus of a school in Naugaon, Gadkari laid the foundation stones for the widening of 85-km long road from Chhatipahad to Khajuraho costing at Rs 920.46-crore, widening with paved shoulder of 44.70-Km long road from Angor to Chhatarpur costing Rs 178.23-crore and widening of 90-km long road from Sanchi to Sagar worth Rs 287.34-crore.

In another function at Beora town under Rajgarh district today, Gadkari also dedicated a newly constructed paved shoulder on 61-km long stretch at two lane road from Rajasthan border to Beora costing Rs 220-crore.

In the same function, he also laid the foundation stone for the widening of 141.26-km long road costing Rs 1583.79-crore from Beora to Dewas.