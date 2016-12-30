Rs 11, 420 cr Pune Metro Rail survey kicked off; targeted project completion date 2021

Pune’s ambitious R11,420-crore Metro Rail project has finally taken off with the commencement of the topographical surveys and geo-technical investigations. (Source: IE)

Pune’s ambitious R11,420-crore Metro Rail project has finally taken off with the commencement of the topographical surveys and geo-technical investigations. Physical work on the project is likely to commence in April-May next year, top officials of Maha-Metro — the 50:50 JV of government of India (GoI) and government of Maharashtra (GoM) — said. The entire project is targeted for completion by 2021.

The bidding process is likely to begin in the next 15 days and the tender document will be finalised in the next two-three months after which the company shall identify firms for commencing physical work, an official said.

The Pune Metro Rail project will cover 31.254 km over two corridors with one dedicated maintenance depot for each. These depots will be used for stabling of trains, cleaning, schedule inspections, wheel-reprofiling, minor and major repairs as well as overhauls.

The first corridor will cover 16.6 km with 15 stations and run from the neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation to Swargate, while the second will cover 14.7 km completely elevated track with 16 stations from Vanaz to Ramwadi.

According to Maha Metro MD Brijesh Dixit, the entire project will require some 44 hectare and 50% of the land is required for the depots which are located on government land because of which land acquisitions should not pose a major problem. Around 12 hectares of private land will be required for the project for which the acquisition process has already begun, he said, adding that the total land cost comes up to R900 crore for the project.

“The project is being financed through 58% debt and 42% equity. Funds for the 58% debt (R5,831 crore) are being negotiated through the World Bank and Asian Infrastructure Finance Institution headquartered out of Beijing. The agreements are being followed up by the Centre through the the ministry of finance, department of economic affairs and ministry of urban development,” he said.

Incidentally, the Pune Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (PMRDA) has given the go-ahead for a third Metro rail route, from Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar. The earlier two approved routes were from Vanaz to Ramwadi, and from Swargate to Pimpri Chinchwad.

You might also want to see this:

In a meeting chaired by CM Devendra Fadnavis, who is the PMRDA chairman, the detailed project report (DPR) of the Metro rail route was approved. The 23.3-km Metro rail route will be completely elevated and constructed at an estimated cost of R7,900 crore.

Funds for the project would be raised from the international market. The PMRDA also gave its go-ahead for a proposed ring road which will divert the highway traffic without passing through the city.