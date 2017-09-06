RK Singh to match high achiever Piyush Goyal’s achievements at Power Ministry? Here is what the man said

Minister for railways & coal Piyush Goyal and MoS for power & new and renewable energy RK Singh in New Delhi on Tuesday.

The new power and renewable energy minister, Raj Kumar Singh, said in New Delhi on Tuesday that he would try to match the standards set by his “capable predecessor” Piyush Goyal, under whose regime the country’s thermal power generation capacity increased by more than 31% and renewables capacity leapfrogged by more than 80%.

While taking over the ministries in New Delhi on Tuesday, Singh said the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be realised. Goyal would now be in charge of the railway and coal ministries. Goyal had also taken a number of measures to turn around financially-distressed discoms through the UDAY scheme.

Goyal said that the new minister is expected to initiate new “out-of-the-box” projects, especially in the renewable energy sector, and expedite the government’s climate change agenda.

He added that the new minister can reliably bank on the capacity of the competent teams in the power and renewable ministry.

Singh is a retired 1975 IAS officer who handled numerous state and central government portfolios. He has held various bureaucratic positions under the central defence and home affairs ministries.