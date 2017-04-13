RITES, Rail Vikas Nigam, 9 other PSUs’ listing cleared by Cabinet

The government plans to divest upto 25% of its shareholding in these PSUs via IPOs, which are expected to hit market in 2017-18. (Reuters)

Building up momentum for time-bound listing of PSUs, the Union Cabinet, on Wednesday, approved listing of 11 companies including RITES and Rail Vikas Nigam. The government plans to divest upto 25% of its shareholding in these PSUs via IPOs, which are expected to hit market in 2017-18. Other PSUs approved for IPO are North Eastern Electric Power Corporation, MSTC, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation, IRCON International, Mishra Dhatu, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers and Bharat Dynamics.

In most of the cases, the government has already initiated processes such as for appointment of merchant bankers for the IPOs. With listing of central PSUs virtually coming to a standstill due to reasons varying from indecisiveness of administrative ministries to market volatility, the government has now set itself stiff time-bound targets for listing of Central PSUs.

You may also like to watch:

According to the procedures outlined by the department of investment and public asset management on February 17, a profitable PSU would have to list on the stock exchanges within 165 days, after the administrative ministry is on-board for the plan. IPOs are part of the government’s annual disinvestment programme.

In another decision, the Cabinet also approved a policy under which public sector undertakings under the ministry of petroleum and natural gas will give preference to suppliers who produce or value-add to content within the country. Under the system which aims to promote the government’s flagship ‘Make in India’ programme, manufacturers or service providers meeting the local content targets and quoting price within 10% of the lowest valid price bid would be eligible for purchase preference for a stipulated portion of the purchase order on matching such price.