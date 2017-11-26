Remission in levies notified for textiles, apparel post GST

According to an official statement, the estimated annual incentives on this count would be Rs 1,143.15 crore for 2017-18 and Rs 685.89 crore for 2018-19. (Reuters)

In a move to boost textile exports, specifically of readymade garments and made-ups, the government has notified change in rates under the scheme for Remission of State Levies (RoSL) on exports of readymade garments, made-ups, and under the Advance Authorization-RoSL for garments, following the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST). According to an official statement here, RoSL rates are now up to a maximum of 1.7 per cent for cotton garments, 1.25 per cent for man made fibres (MMF) as well as silk and woollen garments, and 1.48 per cent for apparel made of blends. “Rates are up to a maximum of 2.20 per cent for cotton made-ups, 1.40 per cent for MMF and silk made-ups and 1.80 per cent for made-ups of blends,” the statement said. “For sacks and bags made of jute, the rate is 0.60 per cent. The RoSL rate for garments under AA-All Industry Rates combination is 0.66 per cent,” it added.

The rates are effective retrospectively from October 1, 2017. Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade has announced an increase in the rates for incentives under the Merchandise Exports from India Scheme for readymade garments and made-ups from 2 per cent to 4 per cent of the value of exports, with effect from November 1, 2017 till June 30, 2018.

