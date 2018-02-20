Reliance Jio ranks 17 in Fast Company’s 50 Most Innovative Companies list

Reliance Jio earned the number 17 spot on the global list of Fast Company’s annual ranking of the worlds 50 Most Innovative Companies (MIC) for 2018. (Reuters)

Reliance Jio earned the number 17 spot on the global list of Fast Company’s annual ranking of the worlds 50 Most Innovative Companies (MIC) for 2018, and also ranks at number one for Most Innovative Companies in India, a company statement said here on Tuesday. “Since the launch of Jio, our mission has been bold yet simple: to make broadband technology affordable and accessible to every person in India,” stated Akash Ambani, Director, Reliance Jio.

“We have sought nothing less than a complete transformation of the Indian telecom sector, fuelled by our commitment to bring the best products, services and value to our customers, and continuous innovation plays a major role in delivering on that promise,” he added. Jio joins the list of other leading global companies such as Apple, Netflix, Tencent, Amazon, Spotify and many others.