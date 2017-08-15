Reliance Jio impact lessens; Bharti Airtel, BSNL, manage to fight off new telco on subscriber share in Q1

State-run BSNL, which had launched various voice and data-centred plans, grew from 8.67% in April to 8.74% in May and 8.78% in June. (Reuters)

The April-June period saw Reliance Jio eating into the subscriber market share of all other telecom operators, expect Bharti Airtel and BSNL, which managed to increase their reach during the three months of the first quarter of the current fiscal. The market share of Vodafone India remained flat during the period. Market analysts say that Q1 figures indicate that Jio’s mobile tariff plans are showing results as it not only managed to eat into the share of operators who cater to the voice market, such as Telenor, but also impacted operators who have presence in data, like Idea Cellular.

According to the latest data by regulator Trai, Jio’s subscriber market share stood at 9.58% in April, which rose

to 9.94% in May and 10.39% in June. In comparison, the country’s largest telecom operator, Bharti, managed to increase its market share from 23.54% in April to 23.59% in May and 23.65% in June 2017.

State-run BSNL, which had launched various voice and data-centred plans, grew from 8.67% in April to 8.74% in May and 8.78% in June.

The market share of the country’s second largest operator Vodafone stood at 17.86% in April, May and June.

All the other operators lost their subscriber market share during the June quarter. The country’s third largest telecom services provider, Idea Cellular, saw its share shrink from 16.69% in April to 16.62% in May and 16.54% in June.

Similarly, Aircel’s market share declined from 7.71% in April to 7.68% in May and 7.61% in June, while RCom saw its share drop from 7% in April to 6.97% a month later and 6.85% in June. Both the companies are also in merger talks and their proposal is pending with the NCLT.