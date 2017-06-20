Reliance Jio eyes fast broadband at lower costs, seeks CCI nod for deal with Reliance Communications

Reliance Jio Infocomm (Jio) has approached the CCI for its approval on the spectrum trading and sharing pact with Reliance Communications in the 800 MHz frequency band. (Reuters)

Reliance Jio Infocomm (Jio) has approached the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for its approval on the spectrum trading and sharing pact with Reliance Communications (RCom) in the 800 MHz frequency band. Sources said that Jio approached the fair trade regulator last week for its approval of the spectrum trading and sharing agreement. In January last year, the firms, led by brothers Mukesh Ambani and Anil Ambani, inked agreements to share and trade spectrum in the 800 MHz band across 17 circles, including an agreement wherein Jio would acquire RCom’s 33.75 MHz in the same band in 9 of those circles by paying around Rs4,500 crore. This was made possible after the government allowed spectrum trading among telecom companies in October 2015.

Also Watch:



The Department of Telecom (DoT), in April last year, approved the spectrum sharing between Jio and RCom in 9 circles – Mumbai, UP (East), Madhya Pradesh, Harayana, West Bengal, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Assam and North East circles. Of this the deal in 7 circles was between Jio and RCom and in 2 circles between Jio and Reliance Telecom, a RCom subsidiary. The CCI approval will clear the way for Jio to provide 4G services on a 10 MHz block enabling it to offer fast boradband speeds at lower costs.