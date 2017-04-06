Reforms in food retail: Narendra Modi government mulls easy FDI rules; kitchenware, beauty products on table

The shortfall in production led to calls by refiners and traders for scrapping or trimming the 40% import duty on sugar (both raw and white).(PTI)

The government is weighing further relaxing foreign direct investment (FDI) rules in the retailing of food products to make it even easier for top foreign retailers to invest in India, official sources told FE.

The move comes after several global retailers such as Walmart, Tesco, Metro Cash and Carry and Auchan Group conveyed to the government their willingness to set up shop here provided the rules are relaxed to add more items to the shelves, said a senior government official. Even a Brazilian retailer is learnt to be exploring opportunities to invest in India with a local partner. Although these retailers haven’t submitted details of investments that they may make in India, the food processing ministry believes potential investments could be as much as $5-10 billion if rules are suitably relaxed.

So, after initial reluctance, the government is discussing the possibility of adding some related items such as kitchenware and even beauty products to the list of food products for retailing to boost footfall at supermarkets, said another official. “Discussions on allowing more items have started. But no decision has been taken on this matter so far,” he added.

In June last year, the government notified that 100% FDI will be permitted (with government approval) in trading — including through e-commerce — of food products produced or manufactured in India to boost the realisations for farmers. Critics, however, pointed out that no supermarket would attract massive footfalls and be profitable with just food items on its shelves.

The ex-factory price of domestic white sugar currently stands at around Rs 35-36 per kg.

Sugar production has been hit hard by dry spells in Maharashtra and Karnataka, although Uttar Pradesh witnessed bumper production in 2016-17.

“The decision to allow limited duty-free imports is aimed at keeping domestic supplies steady in case consumption picks up and also to have adequate stocks by the end of this season so that there is no scarcity before the new sugar comes in. However, as of now, we don’t have any real shortage of sugar due to massive carry-forward stocks from 2015-16,” said a senior government official.

While the food ministry has projected production to drop to 22.5 million tonnes for the current marketing year through September, down from the official estimate of 25.1 million tonnes in 2015-16, the Indian Sugar Mills Association has pegged output at just 20.3 million tonnes for 2016-17.

The shortfall in production led to calls by refiners and traders for scrapping or trimming the 40% import duty on sugar (both raw and white).

Millers, however, have been maintaining that although production will take a hit, plentiful carry-forward stocks from 2015-16 will more than offset the shortfall and there is no need to scrap the import duty.

“Considering the opening balance of 77.5 lakh tonnes (which has been reported by all sugar mills to the government) and considering an estimated sugar production of 203 lakh tonnes in the current season and consumption of 238-240 lakh tonnes, the closing balance in the current season would be 40-42 lakh tonnes. This balance will be enough to meet the domestic requirement till almost end of November 2017,” ISMA had said last month.

To tide over a massive local shortage in 2008-09, the government had allowed import of raw sugar at zero duty under OGL from April 17, 2009, through June 2012. Thereafter, a moderate duty of 10% was imposed in July 2012, which was increased to 15% in July 2013 and subsequently to 25% in August 2014. The import duty was raised further to 40% in April 2015. Thereafter, there had been hardly any import of sugar under OGL. However, imports of raw sugar under the advance authorisation scheme (for subsequent exports) have been continuing at zero duty.

The government seems to be adopting a cautious approach on making adequate sugar available to consumers, after its recent experience in wheat. In December last year, the government was forced to scrap a 10% import duty on wheat after retail prices of the grain rose sharply due to lower-than-expected production, with analysts casting doubts over the agriculture ministry’s bumper output estimates. The import duty on wheat was as high as 25% in September 2016. However, in anticipation of a bumper harvest this year, the government again imposed a 10% duty on wheat imports last month.