RBI report on demonetisation: If noteban move is exposed, question will be raised on inputs, says Raghuram Rajan

Former Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, Raghuram Rajan, has said if demonetisation decision is exposed and it is found that it has not delivered the optimum results, questions will be raised about the inputs that went into that decision

By: | New Delhi | Updated: September 6, 2017 7:39 AM
Former Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, Raghuram Rajan, has said if demonetisation decision is exposed and it is found that it has not delivered the optimum results, questions will be raised about the inputs that went into that decision. (PTI)
Former Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, Raghuram Rajan, has said if demonetisation decision is exposed and it is found that it has not delivered the optimum results, questions will be raised about the inputs that went into that decision, Indian Express reported. A few days ago, RBI has revealed that almost 99 per cent of the banned notes back into the system nine months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decison on November 8 last to withdraw Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes. It has been learnt that the central government in February had asked for Rajan’s views on the much-discussed demonetisation move. Rajan was governor of the central bank untill September 4, 2016.

In his book titled ‘I Do What I Do: On Reforms Rhetoric and Resolve’, Rajan says he had conveyed to the government that though there could be long-term benefits, the likely short-term economic cost would outweigh them and that there were potentially better alternatives to achieve the main goals. The book was launched in Chennai yesterday.
“I was asked by the government in February 2016 for my views on demonetisation, which I gave orally. Although there might be long-term benefits, I felt the likely short-term economic costs would outweigh them and there were potentially better alternatives to achieve the main goals. I made these views known in uncertain terms,” Rajan wrote.

“I would rather ask the question — to what extent does the decision get informed by good economics? That’s what we would all want. And to that extent if that decision turns out exposed — to not having the right effects on the economy — as a country, you would want to ask what were the inputs into that decision, (demonetisation),” he was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

During his tenure as RBI governor, Rajan drew flak for voicing his views on issues other than monetary policy.

  1. H
    Harvinder Maini
    Sep 6, 2017 at 9:38 am
    Don't hesitate to expose it whatever may be the result. Let the people of India understand well what Modi is
    Reply
  2. V
    Vaman Ananth Kamath
    Sep 6, 2017 at 8:28 am
    Loud mouth Rajan can surmise his views or his own inputs and explain the gains and loss of demonetisation instead of talking in general terms to tarnish the government, which is what is expected of a chamcha governor of the previous government's nominee. That way the public would have gained some knowledge and taken their views against or for the on the present government. When he had stated in another press statement that he was nothing on his table from the present government, he should have surmised that he is not acceptable to the present government and is a sign to move out!
    Reply
  3. U
    Uday Barad
    Sep 6, 2017 at 7:51 am
    Has Raghuram Rajan ever handled Demonetization Process...??? The more he speaks the more he exposes himself to general public who will question Raghuram on the role he played in helping P Chidambaram in all his misreads, and scams including his involvement in counterfeit currency printing....!!!
    Reply

