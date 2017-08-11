RBI nearly halves dividend payout to Rs 30,659 crore, Centre’s budget maths may take a hit

The dividend reduction by the RBI also amounted to refuting those who had pitched for unconventionally liberal use of the central bank’s “excess capital” to infuse funds into state-owned banks and help them recognise losses on bad assets and step up lending. (Reuters)

The Reserve Bank of India has sharply cut its annual dividend transfer to the Centre for 2017, which could adversely impact the latter’s budget maths. While the central bank hasn’t given a reason for reducing the 2017 dividend to Rs 30,659 crore from Rs 58,000 crore budgeted by the Centre and about Rs 65,876 crore transferred in 2016, analysts said it must have reckoned the unusually high logistic cost of printing currency post-demonetisation and the dollars it expended to stem the rupee rally in recent months.

The dividend reduction by the RBI also amounted to refuting those who had pitched for unconventionally liberal use of the central bank’s “excess capital” to infuse funds into state-owned banks and help them recognise losses on bad assets and step up lending. The RBI had accumulated internal reserves of Rs 2.43 lakh crore and “unrealised gains” of Rs 6.37 lakh crore in its currency and gold revaluation accounts at the end of June 2016.

The rupee has appreciated over 6% against the US dollar since January this year.

While many economists had argued for redeployment of the RBI’s capital to strengthen public sector banks’ capital base, others had pointed out that its “surplus” could not be treated as free reserves eligible for distribution and added that any utilisation of these funds would have consequences for inflation and money supply.

For the Centre, the RBI’s move is indeed bad news. While the note ban hadn’t increased tax buoyancy much (direct tax collection grew 19% by July-end against 15.3% budgeted for FY18), early start of spending has kept the fiscal deficit high relative to the budget line so far. The deficit in April-June soared to nearly 81% of the Rs 5.46 lakh crore estimated for 2017-18, largely due to a steep 47% increase in spending on explicit subsidies. The fiscal deficit in the first three months of 2016-17 was 61.1% of the annual estimate while in the corresponding period of 2015-16, it was 51.6% of the relevant target.