RBI Governor Urjit Patel pulls another surprise, holds key repo rate

Even as it raised the reverse repo rate to 6% in a surprise move to mop up surplus liquidity, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday flagged upside risks to its inflation projections. Leaving the key repo rate unchanged at 6.25%, the central bank tweaked its inflation projections — to an average of 4.5% in H1FY18 versus 4-4.5% earlier and 5% in H2 FY18 versus 4.5-5% earlier — driving up bond yields by a good 12 basis points at 6.769%. The projection for the growth in gross value added in FY18 was left unchanged at 7.4%.

Sonal Varma, economist at Nomura, said risks to the RBI’s 4% inflation target and to the RBI’s inflation projection of 5.0% in H2 FY18 are to the upside. “We expect higher rural wage growth, a narrowing output gap and adverse base effects to push inflation closer to 5.5- 6.0% in H2FY18. In our baseline, we expect the repo rate to remain on hold through our forecast horizon, but risks are skewed towards a hike in 2018,” Varma wrote.

HSBC economist Pranjul Bhandari believes that while the rate cutting cycle is over, rates are not expected to be hiked over the foreseeable future, given the journey to an inflation of 4%, as targeted by RBI, remains challenging. Moreover, growth could surprise the RBI on the downside. “We are not sanguine on growth. We expect growth in FY18 to be flat at FY17 levels,” Bhandari wrote.

At a press conference, the central bank also asserted it would be moving to resolve the problem of mounting non-performing assets (NPAs). RBI governor Urjit Patel said any further forbearance in the treatment of bank losses was “untenable and costly for the economy”. More initiatives, Patel said, would be taken to deal with NPAs including a new PCA — prompt corrective action — plan.

“A revised PCA framework will be put in public domain by mid-April which will trigger action by RBI vis-a-vis specific banks,” the governor said at a press conference.

The central bank governor added that the insolvency and bankruptcy code was also in place.

Among the several measures it intends to take to soak up excess liquidity — estimated at over Rs 4 lakh crore — the RBI mentioned the standing deposit facility (SDF) on which it is awaiting a decision from the government. The central bank plans to pump out surplus liquidity with the help of other tools including the market stabilisation scheme (MSS), longer tenor variable reverse repos and open market operations. RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya said as of now there was no leakage of the excess liquidity into inflation.