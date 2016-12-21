RBI buckles under pressure, removes restrictions on deposits over Rs 5000 in banned notes

The RBI today removed the restrictions on deposits over Rs 5000 for fully KYC-compliant account. (Reuters)

If you have not been able to deposit your old currency notes in a bank, there is no reason to worry about it anymore. Now you can deposit any amount over Rs 5000 in banned notes as many times you want until December 30.

A RBI notice on December 19 had restricted people from depositing amounts over Rs 5000 old currency notes more than once until December 30. The notice had also said that people depositing amounts above Rs 5000 will questioned as to why they were not able to deposit earlier.

Facing severe criticism over the decision, the RBI today removed the restriction for fully KYC-compliant accounts.

While announcing the decision to demonetise old Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes on November 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said anyone can deposit up to Rs 2.5 lakh in banned notes in their bank accounts without any worry.

However, a December 19 notice put several restrictions on deposits in excess of Rs 5000.

Clause 1 of the previous notice had said, deposits in “excess of Rs 5000 into a bank account will be received for credit only once during the remaining period till December 30, 2016. The credit in such cases shall be afforded only after questioning tenderer, on record, in the presence of at least two officials of the bank, as to why this could not be deposited earlier and receiving a satisfactory explanation. The explanation should be kept on record to facilitate an audit trail at a later stage. An appropriate flag also should be raised in CBS to that effect so that no more tenders are allowed.”

The Clause II said deposits up to “Rs 5000 in value received across the counter will allowed to be credited to bank accounts in the normal course until December 30, 2016. Even when tenders smaller than Rs 5000 are made in an account and such tenders taken together on cumulative basis exceed Rs 5000 they may be subject to the procedure to be followed in case of tenders above Rs 5000, with no more tenders being allowed thereafter until December 30, 2016.”

However, a new notice today said that both clauses will not apply for fully KYC-compliant accounts.

Several people including politicians and media had criticised RBI for the previous decision. Attacking the RBI decision, Swaraj Party leader had said, “It is not just about an unfair and stupid order. It is about compromising trust in Reserve Bank. Remember, currency a piece of paper that works on turst.”

However, today he welcomed the rollback of the previous decision. “Good news Triumph of citizen’s action. Yours 7,545 retweets have worked. RBI forced to withdraw the unfair & idiotic order,” Yadav tweeted.