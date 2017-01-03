RBI appoints Surekha Marandi as Executive Director

RBI appointed Surekha Marandi as ED. (PTI)

The Reserve Bank today said Surekha Marandi has been appointed as Executive Director and will look after financial inclusion, among other departments.

Marandi took charge yesterday. She replaces U S Paliwal, who retired on December 31, 2016. As Executive Director, Marandi will look after Consumer Education and Protection Department, Financial Inclusion and Development Department and Secretary’s Department, the central bank said in a notification.

Prior to being promoted as Executive Director, Marandi was Principal Chief General Manager and Chief Vigilance Officer in the Reserve Bank of India. Marandi has over a span of three decades served in regulatory and supervisory, financial inclusion and development and human resource management areas in the RBI. She holds a Master’s Degree from Jadavpur University.