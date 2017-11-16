Ravi Shankar Prasad: All prohibitions on export of pulses have been removed

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (file photo)

Union Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday announced that all prohibition on the export of pulses have been removed. “All prohibitions on export of pulses have been removed”, Prasad said this while announcing the decision taken by Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs. He also announced that Cabinet approves the creation of National Anti-profiteering Authority (NAA) under GST in order to ensure benefits of reduction in GST rates are passed on to consumers. The National Anti-profiteering Authority is tasked with ensuring the full benefits of a reduction in tax on supply of goods or services flow to the consumers. The minister also informed that Cabinet approves an increase in carpet area of houses eligible for interest subsidy under the Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme for the Middle Income Group under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Besides this, ICDS (Integrated Child Development Services), which includes Anganwadi services and others, has been extended until 30 November 2018.

The Centre, which is sitting on a buffer stock of 18 lakh tonnes of pulses, is aiming to dispose of up to 5 lakh tonnes of lentils by March 2018, a senior food ministry official said on November 13. Earlier, the cabinet committee on economic affairs (CCEA) gave approval for distributing a part of the pulses buffer stock to central schemes like Midday Meal and other state-run agencies besides state governments. “The recent CCEA approval will help clear at least 3.5 to 5 lakh tonnes of pulses from the buffer stock by end of this fiscal,” the official said.

Already, pulses are being given to some state governments at a subsidised rate for distribution through the ration shops. The concerned ministries, implementing various schemes, have been asked to provide their pulses requirement. It is estimated that Midday Meal scheme alone would require about 5 lakh tonnes of pulses annually and about 3 lakh tonnes for Aganwadis, the official said.

Another important decision taken by the Cabinet today was that the ongoing Anganwadi Services, Scheme for Adolescent Girls, Child Protection Services and National Crèche Scheme will be continued and expanded in a phased manner. The National Creche Scheme will continue to be implemented in 23,555 creches while the approval for National Nutrition Mission shall be obtained separately.

Another major decision took by the Cabinet is to increase in carpet area of houses eligible for interest subsidy under the Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) for the Middle Income Group under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.