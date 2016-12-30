Rajen Gohain reviews performance of South Eastern Railway

The minister laid stress on optimisation of revenue earnings, more customer friendly approach and control of wasteful expenditure besides exploring ways for non-fare revenue. (Reuters)

As the Indian Railways grapples with recurring accidents, Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain today reviewed the performance of the South Eastern Railway, laying emphasis on the safety of passengers.

Gohain visited the SER headquarters at Garden Reach here to review performance of the zonal railway, including all aspects of its working, its spokesperson Sanjay Ghosh said.

Yesterday, 15 coaches of Sealdah-Ajmer Express derailed near Rura station in Allahabad division of North Central Railway, injuring 62 passengers. Five coaches of a suburban train were derailed between Kalyan and Vitthalwadi stations under Central Railway in Thane district of Maharashtra today.

You may also like to watch

The minister reviewed matters relating to punctuality, passenger amenities, cleanliness of premises and coaches.

The minister held discussion with SER general-manager S N Agarwal on steps taken to meet the revenue target and strategies for augmenting revenue collection and also reviewed matters related to loading and expenditure control.

The minister laid stress on optimisation of revenue earnings, more customer friendly approach and control of wasteful expenditure besides exploring ways for non-fare revenue.