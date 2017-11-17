Railways to approach Parliament for one-time waiver of dividend payout

The Cabinet on Thursday allowed the Indian Railways to approach both houses of Parliament to seek a one-time waiver of dividend payout due for 2016-17.

The Cabinet on Thursday allowed the Indian Railways to approach both houses of Parliament to seek a one-time waiver of dividend payout due for 2016-17. After the merger of the railway and general budgets last year, the national transporter was not required to pay dividend for the capital invested in it. Though the railways had budgeted to pay Rs 9,730 crore as dividend for the last financial year, Rs 4,300 crore was claimed as subsidy to make good for loss-making routes. The net dividend outstanding is around Rs 5,430 crore. The ministry of railways is expected to move a resolution during the upcoming winter session.

The Cabinet’s decision is in line with the Railway Convention Committee (2014)’s recommendations. The Railway Convention Committee is entrusted to review the rate of dividend payable by the railways to the general revenue and makes recommendations. It also suggests the level of appropriation to various funds of the carrier such as the depreciation reserve fund, development fund, pension fund, among others.