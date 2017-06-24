Railway minister Suresh Prabhu launches series of initiatives

Speaking at the event, he proposed a coastal railway route connecting Chennai and Kanniyakumari and sought the state government’s cooperation in its implementation. (IE)

Union Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu today launched a series of initiatives taken up under Southern Railway. Prabhu launched, among others, the seven km Ennore-Tiruvottiyur fourth line, a 10 KW solar plant at Moore Market complex here and a food plaza at Tiruchirappalli, through video conferencing. Various passenger amenities and LED lighting facilities at different railway stations under Chennai division were also inaugurated by the Minister.

Speaking at the event, he proposed a coastal railway route connecting Chennai and Kanniyakumari and sought the state government’s cooperation in its implementation. Earlier, he addressed a seminar on GST, organised by the Southern India Regional Council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He said efforts were on to ensure that operationalisation of the GST regime is smooth and assured it would benefit people. “GST is a landmark legislation in which everything will change for the better,” he said about the new tax regime, due for roll out from July 1, 2017. The GST will benefit every Indian citizen in the long run, he added.