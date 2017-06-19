  3. Punjab farm loan waiver: CM Amarinder Singh says will waive loans of 8.75 lakh farmers

Punjab farm loan waiver: In a significant move today, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh announced his government's decision to waive off the loans of as many as 8.75 lakh farmers.

By: | New Delhi | Updated: June 19, 2017 9:56 PM
Punjab farm loan waiver: In a significant move today, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh announced his government’s decision to waive off the loans of as many as 8.75 lakh farmers.  Singh announced a complete debt waiver for farmers who own up to 5 acres of land. As per Press Trust of India, Punjab Government will give a total waiver of crop loans up to Rs 2 lakh of small and marginal farmers, and a flat Rs 2 lakh relief for all marginal farmers, irrespective of the loan amount. With the announcement, Amarinder has made total waiver of agricultural debts, which was a major poll promise of the Congress during the Punjab Assembly polls in March this year, PTI reports. Addressing the state Assembly, the chief minister noted the move would benefit 10.25 lakh farmers, including 8.75 lakh farmers up to 5 acres.

Punjab state government’s waiver was based on T Haq Expert Committee recommendations. “In a major step towards farm loan waiver, will give a complete waiver for small, marginal farmers (upto 5 acres). This is just the beginning!” Singh tweeted. Amarinder had on Friday said that his government’s commitment to fulfilling all poll manifesto promises, including loan waiver and “Kurki” (auction) abolition for the debt-ridden farmers of the state. Singh had also lashed out at the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for disruption of assembly proceedings by both parties “as extremely sad and unfortunate”.


Singh further added that “the opposition is resorting to obstructionist behavior to prevent the conduct of any important business and to hog the limelight”. “There is no question of backtracking on the debt waiver promise and the government will soon take over the loans of the farmers. It will also ensure that their mortgaged land/ property is not confiscated,” Singh was quoted as saying by Press Trust of India. “The aim is to make the farmers self-reliant so that they don’t have to take loans in the future,” he said

 

  1. P
    Prakash
    Jun 20, 2017 at 8:25 pm
    Right step, because farmer and farming products are basic need of country,not 7th pay commission
    Reply
    1. D
      Dr Phillip
      Jun 20, 2017 at 7:20 am
      Reply
      1. H
        Hari
        Jun 19, 2017 at 10:14 pm
        The farmer loan waiver is the wrong precedent set up by different state and Central govt and has very far reaching implications in future when there will be total financial indiscipline in this country by waiving farmer's loan of banks. This will result in the very awkward situation and financial indiscipline faced by banks as they will not get loan recovered from farmers and others which will turn this country into total financial anarchy and indiscipline. All development activities will come to halt as there is no fund left for development activities. This is a suicidal step taken by BJP and other state govt to achieve short term gain in assembly elections which has led to serious problems for rest of other states all over the country. This is a serious warning to all parties who are giving freebies to people without judging b er of serious financial consequences done by them for getting short term gain in different elections. This must be stopped by all means.
        Reply

