Puducherry Congress hits out at Centre over GST, demonetisation

The ruling Congress here has charged the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre with adopting “autocratic steps” like Goods and Services Tax (GST) to inflict pain and hardship on the common man. A resolution adopted at the executive committee meeting of the PCC here yesterday pointed out that the measures like demonetisation and introduction of GST were “anti-people and injurious to economy.” President of the PCC and PWD Minister A Namassivayam presided over the meeting, a release containing the resolutions said today. “Demonetisation had resulted in hardships to traders, businessmen and this autocratic step – GST had been resorted to by the NDA government without keeping the welfare of the common man in mind,” it said. Workers and leaders of different wings of the Congress here would take out a procession holding candles on November 7 to mark the party’s protest against demonetisation and GST, it said.

The Congress and its alliance partners would observe November 8 (first anniversary of demonetisation) as ‘black day’ here. A demonstration would be staged by workers and leaders of the Congress, the DMK and other alliance partners at the head post office here on November 8, the release added.