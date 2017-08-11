Public sector banks capitalisation: Government projects lower capital spending by DFS next fiscal

For 2019-20, the capital expenditure of the department of financial services is forecast at Rs 15,000 crore. (Reuters)

The government has projected lower capital spending by the department of financial services — most of which goes towards the capitalisation of public-sector banks (PSBs) — for the next fiscal. According to the medium-term expenditure framework statement laid before Parliament on Thursday, the capital expenditure of the department of financial services is projected at Rs 13,938 crore for the next fiscal, compared with the budgeted Rs 14,718 crore for 2017-18. This means the government has not yet factored in any sharp rise in the requirement of capital infusion into the PSBs that are struggling with massive stressed assets.

For 2019-20, the capital expenditure of the department of financial services is forecast at Rs 15,000 crore. Apart from recapitalisation of the PSBs, the capital expenditure of the DFS includes transfer to National Investment Fund and support to financial institutions like subscription to share capital of NABARD, equity support to India Infrastructure Finance Company etc.

For the current fiscal, of the budgeted capital spending worth Rs 14,718.02 crore, as much as Rs 10,000 crore is earmarked for the capitalisation of PSBs.

Since the government has committed Rs 10,000 crore as well for the recapitalisation of PSBs next fiscal under the Indradhanush scheme, it has to trim its support to financial institutions or transfer to NIIF to be able to meet the projected capital spending target.

The government, however, has made it clear that it could provide more funds for capital infusion into PSBs should there be any pressing need for. However, in a carrot and stick policy, any capital infusion will be linked to strict conditions from now on.

Earlier, an official source had said the government could offer funds to only those public-sector banks (PSBs) this fiscal which were capitalised in 2016-17 as well.

As part of the Indradhanush scheme, the government infused capital into 13 PSBs, including State Bank of India (SBI), Indian Overseas Bank (IoB) and Punjab National Bank (PNB), last fiscal.

PSBs have also been allowed to raise capital from markets through follow-on public offer or qualified institutional placement by diluting government holding to 52% in phased manner, to boost their capital base.

From this fiscal, austerity and effective resolution of stressed assets will top the list of conditions for PSBs seeking capital infusion.