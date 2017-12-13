Prime Minister Narendra Modi says want to end corruption, help people, but poor still face challenges

Narendra Modi said that he has inherited the liability of NPAs from the previous government. (Image: Reuters)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the government is constantly trying to solve the problems of the poor in India, and also combat corruption. Addressing the doyens of industry at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in New Delhi, the Prime Minister pointed out that Jan Dhan Yojna had got an excellent response. Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) is National Mission for Financial Inclusion to ensure access to financial services, namely, Banking/ Savings & Deposit Accounts, Remittance, Credit, Insurance, Pension in an affordable manner.

Bringing out the challenges faced by the government, Narendra Modi said that there was no proper record in place, and the government couldn’t understand how many accounts must be opened. The prime minister went on to say that more than 30 crore Jan Dhan accounts have been opened. Further, Narendra Modi said that there has been a positive impact due to the exercise, as a study found that inflation is lesser in those areas which have more Jan Dhan accounts.

In the same address, Narendra Modi noted that India continues to face many challenges as the poor still struggle to open bank accounts, get gas connections and receive pensions. Taking stock of the policies rolled out so far, Narendra Modi said that the central theme has always been to benefit the poor. More than three crore women have received free gas connection under the Ujjwala scheme. Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana is a social welfare scheme of Narendra Modi Government launched on 1st May 2016 from Ballia in Uttar Pradesh. Under the PM Ujjwala Yojana, the government aims to provide LPG connections to BPL households in the country. The scheme is aimed at replacing the unclean cooking fuels mostly used in the rural India with the clean and more efficient LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas).

The government is committed to the cause of benefiting the poor, he said. Sharing his views on the NPA mess in India, Narendra Modi said that it has been inherited from the previous government. What was FICCI doing when the banks were coerced to give out huge loans to corporates? Did FICCI do any survey when banks lent out indiscriminately under UPA, questioned Narendra Modi.

The AGM, with the theme ‘Indian Business in a New India’, will also be addressed by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia will also address a special session.